Bring a lawn chair and join the Cincinnati Civic Orchestra in cooperation with Empower Youth’s Picnics in the Park and come to Burke Park in Bethel for a “Happy 90th Birthday John Williams, Celebrating the Music of John Williams” on Wednesday, July 20th . The concert which will begin at 7:00 pm and will feature music from well-known film soundtracks for Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Jurassic Park, Superman, Hook, E.T. , Artificial Intelligence, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Harry Potter, and The Patriot. Just for fun, according to Maestro Laurence Bonhaus of the orchestra, kazoos will be distributed to audience members so they may play along with the orchestra for Augie’s Municipal Bank March from Star Wars Episode I. The orchestra is honored to perform A tribute to John Williams, a most iconic work first performed in 2004 when John Williams was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient. The orchestra will include the well known Olympic Fanfare and Theme composed for the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games by Williams and played for television broadcasts for subsequent Olympic games.

The Cincinnati Civic Orchestra is one of our nation’s oldest all-volunteer symphony orchestras, performing its 93rd season of free concerts for appreciative audiences throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.

For additional information regarding the Cincinnati Civic Orchestra, please call Music Director Laurence Bonhaus, at 5413-236-3447 or visit the orchestra website at cincinnaticivicorchestra.org.