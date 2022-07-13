CancerFree KIDS has appointed Dr. Franklin O. Smith, III, MD chair of its scientific review council,

which will comprise a team of independent experts to evaluate and guide the organization’s future grant

investments.

Dr. Smith takes on this volunteer leadership role while serving as the senior vice president of medical affairs

for Medpace, a Cincinnati-based organization that conducts global clinical research for the development of

drugs and medical devices. He is an experienced pediatric oncologist who spent 10 years leading the

hematology/oncology division at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and is former vice chairman of

the Children’s Oncology Group, the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and

adolescent cancer research.

“Frank will help elevate CancerFree KIDS’ investment process and ensure we are driving the most impact with

our donors’ dollars,” says Jill Brinck, executive director, CancerFree KIDS. “He is a world-renowned pediatric

oncologist and we are eager to apply his acumen and passion to our process of funding high-risk, high-reward

research initiatives.”

CancerFree KIDS and Dr. Smith are in the process of recruiting experts from the national childhood cancer

community to participate in the independent review council. Prior to establishing this committee, research

experts at Cincinnati Children’s and Nationwide Children’s would peer-review each other’s CancerFree KIDS

grant submissions.

“As a longtime supporter of CancerFree KIDS, I’ve enjoyed watching their research investments drive

advancements in pediatric cancer therapies,” says Dr. Franklin O. Smith, III, MD, chair, CancerFree KIDS

Scientific Review Council. “This independent review council is an important step in building upon the

organization’s success in investing in the most promising research initiatives, and I am excited to chair this

group.“

Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS has invested more than $7 million since its inception to fund high-risk, highreward research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide

Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments to help children

better cope with the pains and challenges of fighting cancer. In most cases, this research would go unfunded

without the support of CancerFree KIDS