CancerFree KIDS has appointed Dr. Franklin O. Smith, III, MD chair of its scientific review council,
which will comprise a team of independent experts to evaluate and guide the organization’s future grant
investments.
Dr. Smith takes on this volunteer leadership role while serving as the senior vice president of medical affairs
for Medpace, a Cincinnati-based organization that conducts global clinical research for the development of
drugs and medical devices. He is an experienced pediatric oncologist who spent 10 years leading the
hematology/oncology division at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and is former vice chairman of
the Children’s Oncology Group, the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and
adolescent cancer research.
“Frank will help elevate CancerFree KIDS’ investment process and ensure we are driving the most impact with
our donors’ dollars,” says Jill Brinck, executive director, CancerFree KIDS. “He is a world-renowned pediatric
oncologist and we are eager to apply his acumen and passion to our process of funding high-risk, high-reward
research initiatives.”
CancerFree KIDS and Dr. Smith are in the process of recruiting experts from the national childhood cancer
community to participate in the independent review council. Prior to establishing this committee, research
experts at Cincinnati Children’s and Nationwide Children’s would peer-review each other’s CancerFree KIDS
grant submissions.
“As a longtime supporter of CancerFree KIDS, I’ve enjoyed watching their research investments drive
advancements in pediatric cancer therapies,” says Dr. Franklin O. Smith, III, MD, chair, CancerFree KIDS
Scientific Review Council. “This independent review council is an important step in building upon the
organization’s success in investing in the most promising research initiatives, and I am excited to chair this
group.“
Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS has invested more than $7 million since its inception to fund high-risk, highreward research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide
Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments to help children
better cope with the pains and challenges of fighting cancer. In most cases, this research would go unfunded
without the support of CancerFree KIDS