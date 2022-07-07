Elizabeth Roche, 95, of Bethel, Ohio, passed away under hospice care on June 23, 2022. She was born to the late Gerald and Frances (nee Groom) Lutey, on September 29, 1926, in Vandling, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, and father of her children, Harold Ernest Cordell, husband, Paul Dale Roche, and brother, Elwood Lutey. She is survived by her children, Mark Steven Cordell, and Terry (Gary Robert) Montunnas, grandchildren, Heidi Montunnas, Joshua (Jessica) Montunnas, Adam (Alexandria Hollingsworth) Montunnas, Ember (Blake Springhetti) Montunnas, Julian (Rachael) Montunnas, Abigail Montunnas, Elizabeth (Manny) Zavala, great-grandchildren, Alexander Montunnas, Sierra Montunnas, Kendall Montunnas, Lincoln Montunnas, Landen Montunnas, Sal Springhetti, Ella Springhetti, Cash Zavala, and sisters, Dorothy Kirstahler, and Alice Anderson. Elizabeth had been a manager for California American Water Company for nearly 20 years. She took immense pride in being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to dance, sing, and cook, and was a wonderful hostess. She had a fine eye for detail, which made her an elaborate storyteller. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was strong in her faith. All that knew her loved her, all her beauty, and will miss her dearly. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Tate Township Cemetery, at noon. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Tunnels to Towers.