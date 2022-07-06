New Richmond’s new Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief has been in his new role for a little more than a month, and things are going ‘great.’

Tim Feldkamp was sworn in as New Richmond’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief during the village council meeting on May 24.

Feldkamp succeeds former New Richmond Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief Vince Bee, who retired from the position.

Previously, Feldkamp served as the Assistant Chief, under Bee.

Feldkamp comes from a family of fire and EMS responders.

Tim Feldkamp’s father, New Richmond council member Richard Feldkamp, has long history in fire and EMS.

Tim Feldkamp started as a cadet in 1994. During that time, New Richmond’s Fire Department operated on an all-volunteer basis.

In 2006, the village’s fire and EMS department’s merged, and the staff worked as full-time or part-time, paid-per-call personnel.

Tim Feldkamp recalls that he was one of the first full-time personnel with the department.

He worked under Bee for years, and the two remain friends.

Tim Feldkamp explained that Bee worked with him to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Of his new Tim Feldkamp said, “It’s going great; it’s really not much different. I receive a few more phone calls.”

He added, “It’s all stuff that I’ve already done or had been doing. The transition has been very smooth; so far, anyway.”

Looking ahead, Tim Feldkamp said that he’ll continue the department’s work towards securing grant money help fund the department.

“There’s only so much tax money, and we do the most with the money we have. That’s what’s been the philosophy and what will continue to be the philosophy,” Tim Feldkamp said. “We’ll push hard for grant money. If we land a grant here and there, it will be great.”

He added, “Grant awards can be hard to get, but that doesn’t mean that you give up.”

When it comes to staffing, Tim Feldkamp said the department isn’t currently asking the village council to increase staffing.

As of now, Tim Feldkamp said that the department is always looking for help or additional paid-per-call/volunteers.

“We added some personal here recently, and we’re always open,”he explained, added, “We never ever stop looking for help. As far as staffing level goes, we’re okay.”

Maintaining positive community relations is also a top priority for Tim Feldkamp and the department.

“The department has a public relations officer, and we will try to stay in touch with the public as much as possible,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that that is important, being in the public.”

They are currently planning their events for the upcoming National Night Out, later this summer.

In October, which is fire protection month, the department plans to have an open house.