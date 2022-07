Union Township has organized a New Farmers Market that began May 27, 2022, which will run through October 28, 2022.

The market will take place in the park & ride lot of the Union Township Civic Center, 4350 Aicholtz Rd, and will operate every Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., rain or shine. Look for the signs at Veteran’s Park and the Ivy Point intersection. For more information, call our office at 513-753-2300 or visit www.union-township.oh.us.