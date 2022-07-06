When it comes to cancer, it’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

For eight years, Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available, but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

If you wish to have your screening when the mobile unit visits Kroger’s The Little Clinic locations, you can see upcoming screening dates on the Kroger app. Open the app, select the menu, scroll to and select The Little Clinic, scroll to and select Physicals and Screenings and then select Mobile Mammography for a list of screening dates.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in July:

Anderson Township, Kroger

7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255

July 5, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Colerain Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

3636 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

July 7, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Crestview Hills, Crestview Hills Plaza

2791 Town Center Blvd., Crestview Hills, KY 41017

July 15, 2022, 12:45 p.m.

Deerfield, Deerfield Towne Center

5503 Deerfield Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45040

July 8, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Fairfield, Kroger

560 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

July 21, 2022, 1 p.m.

Finneytown, Kroger

8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

July 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Forest Park, Kroger

1212 W Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

July 28, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Ft. Mitchell, Kroger

2150 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017

July 15, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Harrison, Kroger

10477 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH 45030

July 29, 2022, 8:45 a.m.

Hartwell, New Hope Baptist Church

3655 Harvey Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45216

July 30, 2022, 10 a.m.

Mt. Orab, Kroger

210 Sterling Run Blvd., Mt. Orab, OH 45154

July 19, 2022, 9:15 a.m.

North College Hill, Kroger

7132 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH. 45231

July 22, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Price Hill, Price Hill Health Center

2136 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45206

July 7, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.