Since 2002, the Clermont County Retired Teachers Association has proudly awarded $500 yearly scholarships to worthy Clermont County seniors who are pursuing careers in education.

This Spring, CCRTA Scholarship Chair, Karen Bauman, presented this annual scholarship to Jacob Webb, an outstanding 2022 graduate of Bethel – Tate High School. Placing third in his class, Webb served as National Honor Society President and planned four major projects to benefit the community. Recognized as a scholar/athlete by Buckeye Boys’ State, he will attend UC Clermont and plans to begin his career in education teaching grades 4-9.

The county retired teachers association is pleased to recognize Jacob on his accomplishments and to provide support as he begins his road to success.