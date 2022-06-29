The Williamsburg Harmony Hill Association recently sponsored two programs for the Williamsburg Elementary School students. On May 13th Fourth Grade students took a field trip to the Rankin House in Ripley where they learned about the Underground Railroad. They then visited the U.S. Grant birthplace in Pt. Pleasant and docents presented a program about our 18th President and his home.

On May 20th the Third Grade students visited Harmony Hill for Pioneer Days. They participated in pioneer activities such as weaving, cooking, corn grinding and shelling, laundry, tin punching, baking, churning butter, played with early toys and listened to dulcimer music. They visited the dairy house, the oldest historical structure in Clermont County, and the recently completed replica of Lytle’s land office. The surveyors demonstrated how Lytle used chains to measure the land and each child received a compass.

On June 23rd, local children enjoyed a program at the Williamsburg Library with volunteers from Harmony Hill. It was a “Pioneer School Day” that included stories of early Williamsburg, games and crafts. The children received slates and other surprises to take home. All three programs were supported by Duke Energy through a grant awarded to the Williamsburg Harmony Hill Association.