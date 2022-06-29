Clermont County Public Health is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children six months through five years of age, which coincides with the Centers for Disease Control’s recent announcement that it has endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation that all children in that age group should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

With the recent announcement, the CDC notes that eligibility for vaccination has been expanded to nearly 20 million additional children and means that all Americans ages six months and older are eligible for vaccination.

The CDC explains, “COVID-19 vaccines have undergone—and will continue to undergo—the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. Parents and caregivers can play an active role in monitoring the safety of these vaccines by signing their children up for V-safe – personalized and confidential health check-ins via text messages and web surveys where they can easily share with CDC how a child feels after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Clermont County Public Health Communications Coordinator Keith Robinson said the agency is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine (only the Pfizer brand) for ages six months through five years.

The pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine consists of three doses rather than two, Robinson explained.

Parents or caregivers can schedule appointments in the Clermont County Public Health office.

Currently, Clermont County Public Health has appointments on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule, call 513-735-8400 or go online at https://ccphohio.org/covid-19-vaccine-info/.

Clermont County Public Health is also partnering with the Clermont County Public Library for a few off-site clinics in July, Robinson shared.

The dates and times for those clinics are:

– July 14 at the Williamsburg Branch Library from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– July 14 at the Bethel Branch Library from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

– July 21 at the Felicity Branch Library from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clermont County Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit said shared her thoughts on the latest development.

“We are relieved that we can finally offer some protection and peace of mind to parents of infants and toddlers who have waited so long for this vaccine. We encourage any parent with questions about the vaccine to talk to their pediatrician,” she said.