It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lewis Jan Lipps. Jan passed away at home under the loving care of Affinity Hospice and his loving wife of 19 years, Jani Lipps. Jan passed away due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia.

After a successful 38 year career with predecessor Conrail RR’s and Conrail, 25 of those in Labor Relations, Jan took an early retirement from his position as Senior Director-Labor Relations-Ops in 1993. He resided in the Columbus, OH area pursuing his much loved passion of golf until he married Jani in 2003. He then embarked on new journeys, traveling with Jani to her different assigned locations on the NS railroad. Not only was Jan an avid golfer, he loved all things basketball. In high school, Jan was a skilled basketball player (Bethel-Tate Class of 1955); he was inducted into the Bethel-Tate High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 to honor his athletic talents, especially his basketball achievements!

Jan is survived by his wife, Jane Lipps; children Craig (Nikol) and Gail; his stepchildren Ronald III (Fayre), Jon (Katie), and Michele (Ricky); sister Patricia Pray; and 10 grandchildren.

Family welcomed friends on Friday, June 17th from 5:00-7:30pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna where a funeral service immediately followed at 7:30pm. A graveside service took place on Saturday, June 18th at 12pm at the Tate Township Cemetery, 2655 Spring St, Bethel, OH 45106.