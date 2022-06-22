Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney, Mark J. Tekulve, announces that David Joseph Carroll has his first scheduled Parole Board hearing in July 2022. Carroll was convicted in 2007 for the heinous murder of three-year-old Marcus Fiesel. Marcus was a child with autism being fostered by David and Liz Carroll. Instead of taking Marcus on a weekend trip to a family reunion in Kentucky, the Carrolls wrapped Marcus in a blanket from neck to ankles and put tape around him to prevent his escape. They then placed Marcus in a playpen in an upstairs closet. Though a fan was placed in the closet, the temperature inside rose to well over 100 degrees. The Carrolls then left with their other children and, not wanting to leave the dog at home, brought it along as well.

When they returned more than thirty hours later, Marcus was deceased. Instead of alerting the police, David and Liz concocted a plan to get rid of Marcus’ body and fake his disappearance. David put Marcus’ body in a moving box and covered him with clothes. He and his live-in paramour, Amy, purchased gas and drove to an abandoned chimney Amy knew of in Brown County. There, David doused the box in gasoline and lit the flame. When David and Amy returned, David collected the remains in a garbage bag and pillow cases and threw them off of a bridge into the Ohio River.

David and Liz then faked Marcus’ disappearance, causing a massive search and rescue operation. Amy ultimately confessed to her involvement in the case, causing Liz to admit they had left Marcus in the closet. Liz’s case went to trial, where she was convicted on all charges and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after more than fifty years. David Carroll pleaded guilty less than a week later to Murder and Gross Abuse of a Corpse. He was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

Persons wishing to submit a written statement concerning this hearing may send such statement to the Ohio Parole Board, Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, 4545 Fisher Road, Suite D, Columbus, OH 43228. Please include the offender’s name and number on any correspondence.

David Joseph Carroll, No. A54657