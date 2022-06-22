A University of Mount Union student with local ties was acknowledged at the institution’s Senior Recognition and Honors Convocation.

Kaleb Detellem, a 2019 graduate of Batavia High School, was awarded the Gordon L. Wable Memorial Prize at the 2022 Mount Union Honors Convocation. This prize is awarded to a worthy physical education major who plans to enter the field of football coaching.

Each year, the convocation honors graduating seniors and underclass students who have excelled academically, displayed excellent leadership skills and shown dedication to the University and community through outstanding community service initiatives.

Detellem was also named to the university’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

University of Mount Union

The University of Mount Union, founded in 1846 in Alliance, Ohio, is a four-year, private institution grounded in the liberal arts tradition. Mount Union offers an array of broad-based and career-specific undergraduate and graduate programs to its 2,200 students who experience outstanding opportunities for success after graduation. Among members of the 2019 graduating class, 96% had started a professional position, had been accepted to graduate school, or were pursuing continuing education, all in an average of two months after graduation (76 percent of the Class of 2019 self-reported).The University is committed to a student-centered approach and an exceptional educational experience. For more information, visit mountunion.edu.