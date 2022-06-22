The Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Clermont DD) celebrated the Class of 2022 at the Thomas A. Wildey School Graduation Ceremony on May 26. Those graduating were: Victoria Denee George, Milford Exempted Village Schools; Nathan John Grossman, West Clermont Local School District; and David Alan Darby, Mason City Schools/Batavia Local School District.

Clermont DD Superintendent Dan Ottke welcomed the audience. Special guests that attended were Clermont County Commissioners Bonnie Batchler, Claire Corcoran, and David Painter; Stonelick Township Trustee Ed Cooper; and Clermont DD Board members Mary Jane West, Jeff Weir, and Michael Chapman.

The Wildey School is the namesake of Thomas A. Wildey Jr., who was a Clermont DD Board member in the 1980s and 90s. His son, Thomas III was a Board member for twelve years and brought several members of his family to graduations throughout the years. Sadly, Thomas III passed away in 2017 but his son, daughter-in-law, and their daughters were in attendance to carry on the Wildey Family tradition.

“Graduation is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Ottke. “We are glad that COVID-19 restrictions have lifted so visitors can be here to honor our graduates for the accomplishments they have made throughout their school years.”

Principal Jody Bailey thanked the parents and families for helping the graduates reach this exciting milestone in their lives. She introduced teachers Kelli Hahn, Maria Johnson, and Kathi O’Callaghan, who spoke about the graduates’ school years and where their future will lead them after graduation.

David Darby has attended the Wildey School since 2018. He gained a lot of new abilities over the years and learned to complete at least 50 tasks per day. When not learning, he enjoyed taking walks through the school halls on bad weather days and on the school walking track on sunny, warm days. After graduation, Darby will be attending the Angels 4 Life program in Union Township.

Victoria “Tori” George began attending the Wildey School in 2019. She has overcome many challenges in a short time and now takes pride in tasks she normally wouldn’t have liked in the beginning. She enjoys writing stories in her spare time and looks forward to visiting with family after graduation.

Nathanial “Nate” Grossman was unable to attend graduation. He has always been the class clown and enjoyed joking with his teachers and fellow classmates. Music and videos are one of his passions in life; he loves all genres and enjoyed sharing his music with his teachers and the students in his classroom. After graduation, Grossman plans to enjoy vacations and other trips with family.

During the ceremony, Darby was awarded the Donald A. Collins Achievement Award for overcoming challenges and making a wealth of progress in the short time he has been a student at the Wildey School. He used a TouchChat communication device and learned to get his intended message across in a positive manner. Mr. Collins presents this award each year to a student who has made a lasting impression on the Wildey School.

Clermont County Commissioner Bonnie Batchler presented each graduate with a special certificate on behalf of all three Commissioners. Batchler expressed congratulations to each graduate and best wishes on the next journey in their lives.

Diplomas were presented by representatives from Clermont DD/Wildey, Mason and Milford districts. For additional information, visit clermontdd.org.