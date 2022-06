The Clermont County Democratic Party held its biennial reorganization meeting on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The newly elected Party officers are:

— Raymond W. Lembke, Executive Committee Chair.

— Elaine Barnett. Executive Committee Vice Chair.

— Bonnie Carlier, Executive Committee Secretary.

— Chris Barnett, Treasurer.

— Benjamin Indino, Central Committee Chair.

— Tracy Jo Small, Central Committee Vice Chair.

— Amanda Fox, Central Committee Secretary.