Leaders from CASA for Clermont Kids are asking for the community’s help as they seek volunteers to be Court Appointed Special Advocates, who help serve foster children in the county.

Interim Director of CASA Kalei Edenfield explained in a call to action that every year, more than 100 children enter foster care in Clermont County through no fault of their own.

She said that CASA for Clermont Kids is looking for passionate community members to help serve children in Clermont County who have experienced abuse and neglect.

She explained that Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA/GAL volunteers are ordinary people who are willing to show up for children in extraordinary ways. CASA volunteers advocate for the best interest of children in foster care and help ensure every child grows up in a safe, stable, and loving home.

The volunteer position requires a commitment of about eight hours each month.

Information about the position explains that CASA volunteers undergo a rigorous screening and application process. They complete 32 hours of pre-service training prior to being sworn in to serve as a Court Appointed Special Advocate.

“Training equips community volunteers with all the skills needed to amplify a child’s voice. And our staff are there every step of the way. All children deserve someone in their corner, and each one of us has the potential to change a child’s story,” reads that information. “There are currently children waiting for an advocate like you.”

The next training is in July.

Those interested in learning more about CASA for Clermont Kids and how to advocate for those in need or apply to join the next training are directed to check out CASA’s website at www.casaforclermontkids.org or follow us on social media @CASAClermontKids. Interim Director, Kalei Edenfield can also be reached at kedenfield@ohiocasa.org

Edenfield explained what inspired her to become involved with the organization.

“CASA is and forever will be the dream for me. I have worked within CASA for the last 6 years, most recently through Ohio CASA but firstly as a CASA volunteer. I believe strongly that all children need at least one person caring and showing up for them unconditionally and that’s what CASA volunteers do,” she said. “I am in constant awe of how CASA volunteers all a crossed the state show up for kids and am humbled to be back in direct service again.”

She explained that CASA for Clermont Kids will continue to recruit CASA/GAL volunteers until all children who have experienced abuse or neglect in the county can be appointed one.

Right now, CASA for Clermont Kids has roughly 30 active volunteers and the organization is serving about 65-percent of cases in juvenile court.

“I would love to secure 10 more volunteers by the end of the year and continue to grow our capacity to serve,” Edenfield added.

She explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the number of available volunteers.

She also noted that there has also been a decline in the number of children entering care.

“The pandemic also put barriers on recruitment and fundraising efforts. But now, CASA for Clermont Kids is eager to get back out in the community. We have many exciting new things planned, all in an effort to ultimately serve more children,” Edenfield said.

When asked what she would say to encourage someone to volunteer as a CASA for Clermont Kids volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates, Edenfield said, “Our children are going through tremendous situations-we need you. Because CASA volunteers are only appointed to one case at a time, their advocacy is specifically tailored to that child, ensuring no child falls through the cracks. If you have 8 hours a month and the heart to show up for children in your community, now is the time.”