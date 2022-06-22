The Milford High School Department of Athletics is pleased to announce that Asif Shah will become the school’s new head baseball coach, pending approval at the next Milford Exempted Village School District board meeting. Shah joins the Eagles after spending the past five years as the head coach at Cincinnati Country Day.

During his tenure at CCD, Shah posted a career record of 66-39, earning the Miami Valley Conference Coach of the Year award in 2021 for leading his squad to the league championship. He was also the Southwest Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Division III Coach of the Year in 2019.

Since August 2020, Shah has been the Assistant General Manager at Five Star Midwest Baseball and is also currently the head coach of the program’s 17U team where he has coached several current Milford players. Additionally, he’s been a long-time instructor at Diamond Baseball Academy locally.

“It’s an exciting day on Eagles Way as we proudly announce Coach Asif Shah as the next leader of our baseball program,” Director of Athletics Aaron Zupka stated. “The game has evolved drastically in the last decade and Coach Asif will bring some modernized concepts, training and influence to our program. He also has a strong track record of player development and great familiarity with our players through his training and travel ball coaching experience. The next generation of Milford Baseball starts now and we are in good hands with Coach Asif at the helm.”

“To say I’m excited about this opportunity would be an understatement,” Coach Shah added. “Milford has a rich tradition of winning baseball and I’m looking forward to adding to it. I’m elated to get to know the kids in the program as well as the rest of this genuine community at Milford.”

Prior to his appointment as CCD’s head coach, Shah spent three seasons as an assistant at the school. In 2015-16, Shah served as the head coach at Finneytown High School. He also has two years of experience as an assistant at ECC rival Turpin.

Shah graduated from CCD before embarking on a collegiate playing career that included stops at the University of Akron, Wabash Valley Junior College and Southeast Missouri State. He also played several seasons of independent league baseball in the US and Canada.

Shah inherits a Milford program that has recorded the third-most wins in the Greater Cincinnati area over the last 10 years, capturing five Eastern Cincinnati Conference Championships during that span.