State Representative Adam Bird’s (R-New Richmond) House Bill 340 was signed into law on June 14 by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. His bipartisan legislation with State Representative Willis Blackshear (D-Dayton) designates September as “International Underground Railroad Month.”

“I’d like to thank Representative Blackshear for working with me on this important legislation and for the support of the State Legislature,” said Bird. “The Underground Railroad is a critical piece of history for Ohio and the nation. September will be a time for us to reflect on the sites, the people and the stories that led to the end of slavery in the United States.”

Bird is proud to represent the area of Ohio that played a key role for many slaves in their escape to freedom. Several stops along the historic Railroad are located in Brown and Clermont Counties, including the Villages of Ripley, Moscow and New Richmond.

“This is an incredible day for the 66th House District, the state of Ohio and all the freedom seekers who demonstrated historic resolve, bravery and determination,” said Bird.

The signing of H.B. 340 on Tuesday allows for the legislation to be observed in time for September.