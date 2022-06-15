A team of 20 adventurers paddled 250 miles on the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to Louisville, KY from May 31 through June 9 to officially launch the Ohio River Way, and I got to join them for the 16-mile trip from Chilo to New Richmond.

The adventurers also served as ambassadors, and as they paddled from town to town in two 30-foot-long Voyager canoes, Ohio River Way leaders held ribbon-cutting ceremonies with local officials and community leaders.

“We look forward to celebrating the beauty and majesty of the Ohio River with dozens of communities along the Ohio River Way,” Brewster Rhoads, Chair of the Ohio River Way Board said in a press release announcing the journey. “Where else in America can you paddle, fish, water ski, hike, bike, and camp while touring Underground Railroad and Native American sites, historic river towns, 19th-century architecture, picturesque Main Streets, farmers markets and dozens of breweries, wineries, and distilleries.”

Dr. David Wicks, Vice Chair of the Ohio River Way and Board Chair of River City Paddle Sports in Louisville, the organizer of the trip said that the trip was all about promoting safe outdoor adventure and recreation along the Ohio – and highlighting the unique historical, cultural and ecological assets to be discovered in the vibrant communities along its banks.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held in Portsmouth (OH), Vanceburg (KY), Manchester Island (OH), Maysville (KY), Ripley (OH), Augusta (KY), Chilo (OH), New Richmond (OH), Cincinnati (OH), Covington (KY), Aurora (IN), Rising Sun (IN), Boone’s Landing (KY), Vevay (IN), Carrollton (KY), Madison (IN), Westport (KY) and Louisville (KY).

Communities are invited to join the Ohio River Way as dues-paying members to build a sustainable marketing and advocacy organization to promote recreation, attract tourism and stimulate economic development, according to a press release.

The Ohio River Way team also presented each town with customized metal wayfinding signs for placement at every boat ramp from Portsmouth to Louisville.

Paddlers camped each night in areas designated by the hosting river communities.

I was welcomed aboard in one of the Voyager canoes on June 3 at the Chilo Lock and Dam Museum.

The crew was hospitable – supportive, encouraging, and keen to hear about my career and experiences.

They quickly taught me the tips for synchronized paddling and imparted to me the importance of properly applying sunscreen to my legs, feet, hands and arms, and neck. Also, it’s important to always wave and smile at other boats, and folks onshore.

The day’s first big adventure, outside of the adventure of rowing a canoe down the Ohio River, came as we entered the Chilo Lock.

The important work of tethering to anchors in the wall was left to the experts; I kept nervously thinking and asking, “What can I do to help?” as the canoe rocked back and forth.

Then, we noticed bubbles floating through the air —- a fun “gift” from a crew member in the other canoe who is known to bring a bottle of bubbles.

Then, as a sort of initiation to the experience of being in a canoe in a lock, the crew in my boat decided I should be made to sing a song. I happily agreed, and proclaimed I would sing, “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”

My decision was met with excitement, and the rest of the crew decided we should sing it in a round form, and we did. Our voices echoed within the walls of the lock, and I felt so thankful to be there at that moment.

We safely exited the lock and continued our journey to New Richmond. We told stories, ate snacks, drank water and energy drinks (some tossed to us by a support boat), and decided we would stop in Moscow or Point Pleasant for a break.

We landed on Point Pleasant, though I forgot that we would need to dock on the beach there, which proved a little challenging. In a classic case of “Teamwork makes the dream work,” we successfully disembarked and climbed to the rest area on shore.

We rested, snaked, and stretched our legs, and then made our way back to the canoes, and to New Richmond.

My excitement and anticipation as we paddled into New Richmond. The other canoe’s crew had brought aboard a wireless speaker, and they were kind enough to occasionally let us listen to their “tunes” and “sweet beats” such as “Rolling on the River,” as we pressed ahead to our destination.

As we paddled into New Richmond, we were greeted warmly. “Keep smiling and keep paddling,” my canoe-mate said, enlightening me on how to look good for photos that might be taken of our arrival.

We disembarked and I was greeted by my family. I made introductions and then we climbed from the shore to the street, which is always a neat experience.

I was happy to welcome my crew-mates to New Richmond, as some of them had not been to the river village before. Earlier in the day, I told them about the village’s rich history as part of the Underground Railroad, and I told them about some of New Richmond’s struggles and successes, and I told them about the wonderful old and new places to dine and find refreshment.

We rested, we ate, and we prepared for the evening’s program, and I reflected on the fond memories I had from the day, knowing that I returned to shore a better person because I had the opportunity to spend several hours with the awesome adventurers who let me join their journey, if only for a short time.

When asked what inspired him to plan the trip, Wicks said, “I have a very selfish reason, and that is, my family and I like to explore the river, and we want to help build the infrastructure for other people to share this beauty of the river,” he said. “It’s very simple, I just want to spend time with our family, and we think the river is the best place to do that.”

He added, “It really is the Ohio River way of life, and I want to share that with my children.”

The Ohio River Way connects people and communities to opportunities for adventure on and along the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to West Point, KY, according to the press release.

Planning for the ORW began in 2019 with support from the Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program of the National Park Service.

Through its website, www.ohioriverway.org, the ORW provides information on river towns, river safety, and real-time river conditions along with a master calendar of over 150 annual river town festivals and special events.

The ORW’s award-winning Digital Guide to the Ohio River helps paddlers, cyclists, hikers, anglers, and motorists plan their adventures by providing information about boat ramps, marinas, campgrounds, bike trails, parks, historic sites, and other amenities, according to information shared by ORW.

The recent Ohio River Way Mayor’s and Elected Officials Summit, hosted by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, was attended by more than 70 federal, state and local elected officials from communities along a 275-mile stretch of the Ohio River.

Representatives from the National Park Service, the Army Corps of Engineers and over 80 organizations, state agencies, tourism bureaus and businesses all shared their support for the Ohio River Way and its potential to drive tourism, generate economic development and enrich the quality of life in river towns from Portsmouth, Ohio to West Point, KY.