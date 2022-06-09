Georgia Carol (nee Beverly) Vanover of Blanchester, OH. She got her angel wings on May 31, 2022, at the age of 75. Born on January 22, 1947, in Norton, VA. Beloved wife of 54 years to Danny Ray Vanover. Loving mother of Lonnie Boyd, Laura (Doug) Engled and Danny Ray (Celeste) Vanover Jr. Caring grandmother of Lacey Boyd Walker, Paige Gentry, Tyler Gentry, Lauren Gentry, Ava Beckett, Wyatt Vanover, Gavin Vanover, Garrett Vanover, Lincoln Vanover and the late Kaitlyn Gentry. Dear sister of Margaret Dozier, Sherman Whitton, Sam Whitton, Effie Whitton and the late Jack Beverly. Cherished daughter of the late Lonnie George Beverly Sr., and Sam and Helen (nee Hall) Whitton Sr. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Friends will be received from 2 PM to 3:30 PM on Sunday, June 12 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Georgia Vanover to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Southern and Central Ohio Chapter, 8035 Hosbrook Rd., Suite 210, Cincinnati, OH 45236, www2.jdrf.org or to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Ohio Valley Chapter, 9370 Fields Ertel Rd., #498097, Cincinnati, OH 45249, ohiovalley.hdsa.org.