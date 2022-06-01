The Batavia High School baseball team returned to Milford High School hoping to rid themselves of the bad taste left behind by a 2017 defeat in the sectional semifinals.

Mission accomplished.

Batavia defeated Indian Hill 3-2 on Tuesday, May 24, earning a spot in the district title game for the first time since 2008 with the victory.

“It feels awesome,” Batavia head coach Geoff Carter said. “The last time we were here we lost that game. This is an awesome group, we knew they could do it…Everytime I passed this field, there was PTSD about it. It’s nice to put that to bed.”

All three of Batavia’s runs came in the first inning. Xavier Taylor did the most damage, driving in a pair of runs with a base hit up the middle. Jered Teke plated the team’s third run for a 3-0 lead.

“We’re a slow starter as far as offense goes,” Carter said. “To have us come out and score three, it’s awesome.”

Indian Hill got two of those runs back in the top of the second inning, but Teke and Zach Cope combined for a seven-hit performance while striking out 11 batters to send Batavia back to the district finals.

Cope tossed four innings, yielding two unearned runs on six hits. He struck out four. Teke pitched the final three innings, striking out seven while walking a batter and allowing one hit.

The win sent Batavia to the district championship at Princeton High School against Eaton on Saturday, May 28. That’s where the Bulldogs’ season would come to an end.

Eaton got a run in the first inning but Batavia tied things up in the fourth. The Eagles plated two more runs on a bases-loaded single in the fifth inning to retake the lead. Batavia got runners aboard but couldn’t score any more runs to cut into the deficit.

“Their pitcher threw a lot of strikes and we couldn’t get a hit with guys on,” Carter said. “Walks for our pitcher led to runs. That happens.”

Eaton’s Brody Rice threw a complete game, allowing six hits and one run. He struck out 11.

Teke threw a complete game for Batavia, yielding eight hits, three earned runs and two walks. He struck out two in his final game as a Bulldog as Batavia said goodbye to nine seniors following the contest.

“When they were freshman, we were coming off a four-win season,” Carter said. “They immediately turned it around. They truly did leave it better than they found it.”

Batavia finishes the season 23-6 overall, champions of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s American Division at 9-1 in league play. The team also won the program’s first sectional title in over a decade.

“We tied the school record in wins this year,” Carter said. “23-6 is nothing to be ashamed of. This team goes up with my best. It’s the most fun I’ve had in a long time coaching. Some of these guys I’ve worked with since they were in the seventh grade.