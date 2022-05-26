The riverboat Sultana was severely overcrowded with former union prisoners of war when it left Memphis, Tennessee on April 27, 1865. It struggled in the flooded waters of the Mississippi River. Three of the Sultana’s boilers exploded near the submerged Hens and Chickens Islands.

Sgt. Alexander Brown of Goshen was in his cabin when the boilers blew up. He was thrown across the room. He managed to get to the deck: “the steam was rushing about me and the fire was starting.” Like all of the passengers, Brown had a choice to make: Should he stay on the boat and be consumed by the raging fire or take his chances in the river? After helping a woman into the water, Brown jumped in.

The river was a very dangerous refuge. It was four miles across. The water was very cold. The currents were strong. There were man-swallowing whirlpools and uprooted trees careening downstream. Facing this nightmarish challenge were hundreds of emaciated, weakened former POWs.

Brown was hit in the head by a falling piece of debris. He went under. As he was rising, a drowning soldier grabbed him around the neck with a “death grip”, pulling under again. Scenes of his life paraded before his closed eyes. He freed himself, rose to the surface, stripped off his heavy clothes, and moved away from the burning wreck.

Years later he recalled, “Hundreds of my comrades were fastened down by the timbers of the deck and had to burn, while the water seemed to be one solid mass of human beings struggling with the waves. The light and screams at this time cannot be described.”

Chester Berry was also in the roiling water fighting for his life. Hundreds of the men were “fighting like demons in the water…” to save themselves, but were “actually destroying each other and themselves by their wild actions.”

Out of the smoke and flames came a remarkable woman whose name has been lost to history. She walked to the edge of the deck and talked to the men in the water. She inspired them to stop fighting each other and cooperate. The men calmed. All the while the flames continued to eat at the deck.

The men yelled at her to save herself by jumping into the river. She refused, believing that jumping in may harm one of the men. And so, according to Chester Berry, this angel of mercy, “folded her arms quietly over her bosom and burned, a voluntary martyr to the men she so lately quieted.”

Locals, accustomed to boat accidents, instantly knew what the massive explosion and towering flames meant. They immediately began rescue efforts. Some waded into the river and pulled out passengers floating by. An unnamed Confederate officer, still wearing his uniform, rescued 15 of his former enemies with his canoe. A local farmer named Fogelman saved dozens more using a homemade raft.

Sgt. Brown, who had shed all of his clothes, floated downstream for four miles before coming to a water-covered island. He grabbed hold of a tree and climbed into the branches. He sat there for hours, shivering, awaiting rescue.

The sinking of the Sultana killed as many as 1700 Americans, making it the worst maritime disaster in our history. It is a story of rapacious greed, incredible self-sacrifice and an unconquerable will to survive. It is a story that deserves to be remembered.

Sgt. Brown recovered from his ordeal at Overton Hospital in Memphis and was discharged from the army on May 6, 1865. He returned to his Goshen farm and moved first to Iowa and then to Colorado. Brown received a government disability pension for the loss of hearing in one ear sustained during the explosion. He died in 1903.

He was haunted by the horrors of that night for the rest of his life:

“Many the tears shed in the remembrance of this doubly sad calamity. After my comrades had faced the leaden hail, had fallen into the hands of the enemy, passed through the harrowing experiences of prison life, that they should meet such a fate when almost in the embrace of friends at home, seemed doubly sad.”