A recent Ohio Supreme Court decision upended decades of law relating to bail in Ohio. In State of Ohio v. DuBose, 4 justices of the Ohio Supreme Court – the three democrat members and the leftwing lurching chief justice – ruled that Ohio judges can no longer consider public safety when setting bail.

This has created unnecessary danger and emotional distress to victims of crime. The ramifications of the DuBose decision have been felt in Clermont County. In April of this year, Caleb Car shot a man in the back. The victim survived, and Car faces charges for attempted murder. But, because of the DuBose decision, the judge was not permitted to consider public safety or the safety of the victim when setting the amount of bail. Car’s mother posted only $15,000 to allow Car to walk free while awaiting trial.

The Ohio Legislature is expected to place a Constitutional Amendment on the ballot to make sure that a bare majority of the Ohio Supreme Court won’t be able to impose these ultra-leftwing “progressive” policies on the people of Ohio.

House Joint Resolution 2, recently passed out of the Criminal Justice Committee with Rep. Jean Schmidt’s vote. With Representative Schmidt’s support, we are well on the way to being able to vote to restore common sense to Ohio’s system of bail.

Thank you Rep. Jean Schmidt.

Mark Tekulve – Clermont County Prosecuting Attorne