Loveland City Council will begin the process of filling the unexpired term of Councilmember Tim Butler, whose term was set to expire on December 1, 2025.

Loveland residents interested in being considered for appointment to this position are encouraged to submit a letter of interest and resumé to the Clerk of Council by 4:30 p.m. on June 1, 2022. Materials may be submitted in person at City Hall (120 W. Loveland Avenue, Loveland, OH 45140) or emailed to mbrents@lovelandoh.gov.

Consistent with Ohio law and the City Charter, applicants must be a registered voter, currently reside within the City of Loveland, have lived within city limits for at least one year preceding the appointment, and be at least 18 years of age.