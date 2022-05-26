Goshen High School Senior, Gina Welch, won first place in the 2022 Congressional District Art Competition with her piece, “Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Speak No Evil”. As the first place winner, Gina’s piece will hang in the United States Capitol for one year. Gina will also receive two round-trip airline tickets on Southwest Airlines to attend the Congressional Art Competition Reception in Washington, D.C. in June. Gina created this piece as part of their expressive hands project in Mr. Siefert’s Advanced Art class. Gina chose to use multiple hands drawn from observation using charcoal and pastel media. Gina used the idea of how parents shelter their children as inspiration for this piece.