Clermont County Parks recently signed the final paperwork that legally transferred the Kathryn Stagge-Marr Community Park property to the park district. The 82-acre former home of Stagge-Marr was willed to the Goshen Park District to be used exclusively for park purposes, officially opening to the public in 1999. Up until now, all of the maintenance, facility installation and public programming has been taken care of by the board members and other passionate community volunteers.

As the park grew in popularity, the board realized that they would need more consistent funding and maintenance. In Stagge-Marr’s will, the park would be transferred to the Clermont County Park District in the event that the growth of the parks exceeded the capacity of the volunteers. Jessica Holmes, of the Goshen Park Board, said “It was time to get Clermont County involved, for the benefit of the parks and its users”. The past park board president added “Caring for and managing parks is what they do best.”

The park has been the site of many community events, including kickball and disc golf tournaments, concerts, markets and more. It also features a veteran’s memorial, fishing pond, reserveable shelter and playground. “We know what this park means to the community” says Executive Director Josh Torbeck, “and that is why we want to be sure to get the feedback from as many people as possible as we involve the Stagge-Marr Parks in our Master Planning process. We’ll probably need a little patience from the community as we familiarize ourselves with the needs of the park, but we’re excited for the challenge”. Clermont Parks have begun to assume maintenance roles, such as mowing, and is already planning some infrastructure improvements. Looking forward to the future, Clermont Parks hopes to keep the Stagge-Marr property the natural and public asset that it’s been since the beginning. “We want to maintain that sense of community pride in the park” says Community Engagement Manager Niki Marengo. “If you have held an event at the parks or have been a volunteer in the past, we want to maintain those relationships, and urge you to reach out to the park district to make the connection moving forward.” If you have any questions for would like to contact the park district, please email parkdistrict@clermontcountyohio.gov or call 513-732-2977.