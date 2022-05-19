The role the Village of New Richmond played in the Underground Railroad was the focus of a May 12, 2022 field trip taken by New Richmond Middle School eighth-graders.

The second annual local history lesson was made possible thanks to a partnership between the New Richmond Exempted Village School District, Historic New Richmond, the district’s Business Advisory Committee, and local businesses.

Perfect weather made for a fantastic day for this year’s tour. Stories about the village’s past were shared at several key locations including: the Cranston Presbyterian Church, the Ross Gowdy House, the Bandstand, and other historic landmarks.

The district expresses its gratitude to members of Historic New Richmond for generously giving their time to share their knowledge with students. Historic New Richmond presenters were: President Linda Shuck, Vice President & New Richmond Village Manager Greg Roberts, and Members Robert Lees and Amy Buskey (Branch Manager of Clermont County Public Library in New Richmond).