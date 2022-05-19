New Richmond High School isn’t the district’s only school with a talented and committed team of storytelling videographers. For the past three years, under the guidance of Reading Specialist Deanne Maus, Locust Corner Elementary School Student Council officers and members have created slides and recorded videos as part of their morning announcements program shared daily at the school.

Though relatively new to Locust Corner, the morning announcements production is actually an activity Mrs. Maus first introduced when at New Richmond Elementary School.

“The kids really love it and seeing their peers on the smartboard each morning is meaningful to a lot of the littles,” she said.

In the future, Mrs. Maus said she’d love to make a connection with the NRHS Roar On The River crew. “It would be neat if my kids could do a field trip to watch what happens with ROTR,” she added.

It’s a connection that NRHS English teacher and ROTR advisor Nicole Parker is eager to see happen.