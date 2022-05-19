Althea Ellen Hall, 71, of Bethel, Ohio passed away on May 15, 2022.

Althea was born on March 16, 1951, to the late Albert and Carrie McCall. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her grandson Timothy Wayne Schroder; and siblings Bobby McCall, Jerri Hallenback, Barbara Smith, and Dorothy Underwood.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rodney Hall; children, Roy Combs, Joy Schroder, and Heather Mills; siblings, Gary McCall, Allen McCall, and Brenda Block; she is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Althea loved spending time with Rodney in the Smoky Mountains of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN, and also loved picking on others.

A visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel, on Friday, May 20th from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Interment in the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel.