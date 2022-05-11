New Richmond’s Kiera Kirk fires a ball back to the pitcher against Goshen.

For the first time since the 2012 season, the New Richmond High School softball team has a league championship banner to update.

The Lady Lions pulled away for an 8-3 win over Goshen on Wednesday, May 4, capping off a 9-1 run through league play to win an outright Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division title. New Richmond had last won a league title in 2012 when the team shared the championship with Western Brown.

“It feels great,” New Richmond head coach Trish Payne said. “We’re super proud of the girls.”

New Richmond plated solo runs in the first three innings. Goshen tallied three in the bottom of the fourth to tie things up heading to the fifth inning.

“Don’t sleep on Goshen,” Payne said. “They’re a good team and they definitely proved that today.”

Single runs in the fifth and sixth put the Lady Lions up two. The team added three runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Piper Willis led the Lady Lions with three hits, all doubles. She drove in four runs. Daegan Flamm had three hits and two runs scored. Ashley Lykins tallied two hits and four runs scored.

Joli Boggs, Laney Clemons, Kiera Kirk and Liz Willis had one hit each.

Boggs got the start for New Richmond, yielding three earned runs on six hits and a walk in four innings. She struck out three. Izzie Carroll pitched three innings while allowing two hits and striking out one batter.

“Little bit of pressure early on,” Payne said. “We were having a hard time being patient at the plate. They put it together.”

Goshen was led by Cheyanne Thomas, who finished with two doubles and two runs batted in. Emma Riddle had two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Lilly Graves doubled, drove in a run and scored one of her own. Jaycee Bailey and Chameron Vanden Eynden added one hit each for Goshen.

Baili Parks pitched a complete game for the Lady Warriors, yielding seven earned runs (eight total) on 11 hits and two walks.

“We didn’t give up,” Goshen head coach Eric Campbell said. “We hung in there.”

Campbell praised the team’s defensive play, noting it helped keep the Lady Warriors in the contest.

“The defense played pretty well,” Campbell said. “Made some big catches out there. Our pitcher kept the ball low so we didn’t give up any home runs. We did a good job with that. Whatever they got, they earned it. Hats off to them.”

New Richmond’s season came to an early end in the team’s first postseason game. Clinton-Massie topped the Lady Lions 3-2 in the sectional tournament on Tuesday, May 10, ending the team’s season at 18-3 overall.

Goshen was scheduled to face the Lady Falcons in the sectional finals on Wednesday, May 11. That game was not complete at press time.

“We feel good about our chances,” Campbell said prior to the matchup. “Hopefully we’ll come out and spoil somebody’s hopes.”