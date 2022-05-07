Anyone who doubts the existence of evil only needs to look at Jeffery Hubbard. Although his name may not be familiar to you, he is making the rounds in the local media. It’s no different from when his face last appeared in the media back in 2012. Hubbard is up for parole on May 12 after being convicted of a homicide in 1986. The victim of his crime was no stranger to him either. Her name was Tiffany Hubbard, his own three-year-old daughter. Considering him for parole is beyond me. He would take a dirt nap if it were up to me.

Tiffany’s story is not unique to Butler County or any of the other 87 counties in Ohio. Sherrie Jackson was a 14-year-old teenager when she gave birth to Tiffany. She had said Tiffany was like a baby doll that she would dress 20 times per day. Sherrie said she loved her daughter and tried to be a responsible mother.

However, Butler County Children Services took Tiffany away from Sherrie and placed her with Jeffrey Hubbard. The decision proved fatal. After being placed with Hubbard, Tiffany would only live for another 27 days. Hubbard began beating his daughter with a board. He had also devised an evil way to frighten her. He would put on a werewolf mask and pretend to be a werewolf. Tiffany may have believed Hubbard was an actual werewolf. After her wounds became infected, she died of gangrene on September 30, 1986.

Hubbard pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and sexual penetration of a minor. Hubbard received a plea deal, but his punishment didn’t match his crime. Hubbard should never have received a chance at parole. Maybe the prosecutor’s office assumed no parole board would ever release Hubbard. It might have been true in 1986, but not in 2022. These days, it is not uncommon for killers and rapists to be released into society without having served half of their sentences. There is an online petition to keep Hubbard behind bars. I’ve also seen a request for people to write the parole board.

It is pathetic that anyone has to sign a petition, send the parole board a letter, or do anything else to oppose Hubbard’s parole. However, it’s a necessary evil since parole boards across the country are leaving their common sense at home and releasing killers and rapists back into society. I’m sure they know these criminals will re-offend. And yet, they release them into the public.

Although I would like to assume Hubbard will be denied parole, I cannot. Despite Hubbard’s evil, it is possible the parole board will free him. Sherry Jackson has expressed concerns that if they released him, he will find a new victim to terrorize. She is not alone. The public is concerned as well. Hubbard should never see the light of day again. I don’t care if he took classes, promised to be a good boy, or found Jesus. He’s right where he belongs. The next time I want to hear about Jeffrey Hubbard is when I read his obituary.

