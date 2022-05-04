Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 meets Thursday, May 12th at 6:30 P.M. at the Union Township Senior Center. Doors open at 6:00 PM.

Our guest speaker, Kasia Hutchinson, will be presenting “Medicare 101 for Veterans”. She will talk about what Medicare is and how it works with VA healthcare, TRICARE for Life and CHAMPVA. Medicare Advantage and VA healthcare are both offered through the federal government, but they are separate plans with separate benefits. When you have both, you have more flexibility, more coverage, and more care options. Please join us to learn and have the opportunity to ask questions about Medicare.

The Union Township Senior Center is located in the Union Township Civic Center building at 4350 Aicholtz Road – Eastgate. All veterans all eras welcome. For more information about Vietnam Veterans Chapter 649, go to www.vva649.org.