Mothers Day Banquet: Save the date: May 7, 2022.

At New Beginnings Church Of Belfast, 2297 SR 131, Goshen. OH, 45122.

Starting at 4:00 PM Saturday.

An afternoon of fun with music and a guest speaker. Dinner will be catered from a local Deli. Tickets are $10.00 (children under 5 are free). For tickets and INFO call Debbie at 513-335-5181, or buy tickets at the door.