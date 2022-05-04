I live in the Eastgate area. Yes, it is Clermont County. When my husband and I were looking for a forever home. I always figured it would be in the Owensville area. We were both from that town and knew everyone. He had been in the eastgate area and knew there were new homes being built there, and he became interested. Most new homes were bi-level and built close together. You know a “subdivision”! We looked-I was not enthused-we bought it. The last house in that part of the sundivision. It was the biggest lot and one of the larger houses. I sat on the little front porch and cried a lot. I missed Brownies and the Pure station and all the familiar faces in Owensville. I have lived here for 47 years. It has changed as all of the County has changed.

There was no Mall-no Krogers-no Meijer. Not much here then! There was Battelles- a deli where I bought RIchards Pork and Beef loaf every week. The Methodist church. Old ST RT 74 went all the way across rt 32. Not so now. There was no Clepper Park. Not much here. There was a ballpark where my son played Knothole for several years.

When they first made st rt 32 a 2 way road to Eastgate area, my Grandpa and I were going to Anstaetts for something. You remember Anstaetts .Right? Anyway he had never driven on a divided 2 way road before. Soo—his first experience was- me hollering and him trying to figure out why he was going the wrong way! We made it. I don’t think he ever drove that way again.

There is much more to tell you about—stay tuned!!

Do you want to contact Linda? Email her at lkdvette@fuse.net.