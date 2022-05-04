From home delivering food, to providing gas cards, to prescription assistance and so much more, we have been here for our patients, and will continue to be because we are MORE THAN MEDICINE.

Help support the HSO Foundation by joining us for the Hustle for HealthSource Color 5K on Saturday, May 7 at Miami Meadows Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the race kicks off at 9 a.m.

We are IN-PERSON this year and bringing back our FUN powder COLOR! Make your mark in 2022 with our ultra-fun Color 5k. Save $5 off registration by using code “hsocares.”

This event is family-friendly, pet-friendly, and friendly for all ages. You can run, walk, jog, or push a stroller – we just want you to join us.

Each registered participant receives a race medal, t-shirt, and swag bag. Race items will be available for pick up the week of the event or at the event.

This year at the Color 5K, meet Who Dey from the Cincinnati Bengals, Gary from FC Cincinnati, and one of our favorite personalities from the Q102 morning show – Tim Timmerman.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Chelsie at chornsby@hsohio.org or Jen at jpatrick@hsohio.org. If you’re interested in setting up as a vendor at the Wellness Festival, please visit https://bityl.co/BzO1.