Pictured are children from the Forest Hills Local School District singing, “Happy Birthday,” to Grant at the site of his birthplace.

Pictured is a portrait of Grant housed at his birthplace home, taken only days after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865.

Pictured is Attorney General David Yost speaking at the Grant Bicentennial event. To his right is former County Commissioner Bob Proud.

There was a time, more than 200 years ago, when a 10-pound baby born to a small cottage in Point Pleasant, Ohio, could grow up to be the general who would stamp out the Confederacy to re-unite the Union, become the 18th president, and then rout the first iteration of the Ku Klux Klan.

And more than 200 years later, county and state officials are trying to keep the memory of who that 10-pound baby became, and meant to the country (and the world), alive.

More than just an occasion to eat delicious cake with Ulysses S. Grant’s face on it, watch kids from Forest Hills Local School School sing, “Happy Birthday,” with little American flags, and listen to the usual official proclamations, the Grant Bicentennial celebration on April 27 became a clarion call to government officials, and the public, to remember and teach about Grant.

The celebration took place at Grant’s birthplace, located at 1551 Ohio 232 in Point Pleasant.

To put on something like this celebration took the collaboration of the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Ohio History Connection, Historic New Richmond Inc., and the US Grant Homestead Association.

Whether you think of him as the favored son of Ohio, of Clermont County or Brown County, or of Monroe Township in Clermont County specifically, speakers throughout the ceremony reiterated the importance of Grant to history, and what growing up in abolition Ohio did for his character.

Dignitaries on hand included Attorney General David Yost; State Rep. Adam Bird of House District 66; Clermont County Commissioners Bonnie Batchler, Claire Corcoran, and David Painter; Monroe Township Trustee Darlene Jowers; and representatives from the offices of Secretary of State Frank LaRose, State Treasurer Robert Sprague, State Auditor Keith Faber, Sen. Rob Portman, and Rep. Brad Wenstrup; Governor Mike DeWine provided a written statement; and the Ohio History Connection’s Cultural Resources Director Megan Wood.

Wood quipped that Grant doesn’t look a day over 198, and said they have the honor to carry on his story and legacy. Ohio History Connection operates the birthplace, and his childhood home and schoolhouse in Georgetown. She added that it wouldn’t be possible without the Ohio History Connection’s myriad partners throughout the state, including in Clermont and Brown Counties.

Bird, who was decked out in period attire, said Grant was born mere feet from the state boundary with Kentucky, a slave state that while technically with the Union, also had a sizable contingent of pro-Confederate sentiments and soldiers. The same state where Grant’s boss, Abraham Lincoln was born, and his counterpart, Confederate Jefferson Davis, was as well.

Yost’s takeaway from Grant’s actions, particularly as the Civil War climaxed, was how magnanimous Grant was to the Confederates. That even though the country had just fought a bloody war with them, they were still Americans, and still humans, and they were still going to have a future together.

“And in victory, he acted to plant the seeds for the future where they could live together,” Yost said.

In quoting Grant’s response to a woman who thought we ought to have crushed the Confederates, Yost said, “Madam, if I make my enemy my friend, have I not destroyed my enemy?”

He said that such a magnanimous approach should be applied to “our opponents” in the political sphere today. To remember that we’re all Americans, and to make “friends out of our enemies.”

The main speakers of the celebration included Gary Knepp, honorary county historian; Bob Proud, former county commissioner; Jeff Blom, president of the Clermont County Conventional and Visitors Bureau; and Doug McDonald, with the Grant 200 Committee and US Grant Homestead Association, located in Georgetown, Ohio, and the former CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center and National Underground Raildroad Freedom Center.

That clarion call to remember Grant came directly from McDonald, who applauded the efforts of everyone involved to celebrate Grant’s Bicentennial and legacy, but that Ohio and its politicians could do more. He pointed to his recent time in Texas, where the state is spending $400 million on telling the history of the Alamo. [According to the Texas Tribune, the General Land Office is spending $400 million to redevelop the site with a new visitor center and museum, restoration of the site’s battlefield, and preservation of the remaining Alamo church.]

“So, you know what I say to all those elected officials who happen to be here, so I have a chance to actually advocate for something? We have done nicely; we need to do better,” he said.

McDonald even threw out a figure, suggesting Clermont and Brown Counties could use $25 million to tell the story of Grant, so the “world knows that one of the greatest historical figures, who stood for the right things, and who did the right things, is from right here.”

So great was Grant’s character and reputation in his time that when Grant died in 1885, a million people are reported to have attended his funeral procession, and prior to that, as president serving two terms, Grant toured the world to enormous crowds. Even 12 years after his death, a million people attended the dedication of his tomb on the northern tip of Manhattan.

However, “Lost Cause” revisionism generated by the Confederate generation, of Grant as a butcher while General, and as a corrupt politician while president, distorted his reputation for so long that when growing up, Knepp said he was ashamed to be from the same county as Grant.

And despite writing not just among the best presidential memoirs, but what some have called the most celebrated memoirs in American history, Personal Memoirs, Lost Cause revisionism painted Grant as a “lunkhead,” according to Joel Achenbach, a Washington Post columnist.

“And then the veterans of the war died off, and the populace as a whole largely forgot why they had once revered the little man from Ohio,” Achenbach said.

Even today, 157 years after the end of the Civil War, Confederacy memorabilia far and away outsells Union memorabilia.

Nonetheless, the last decade of historical reevaluations of Grant have boosted his reputation among presidents, and of him as a general during the Civil War.

Knepp said as a general, Grant understood that wars are won by winning campaigns instead of battles, and the importance of mastering logistics and intelligence. In addition, Knepp said Grant’s generous terms for the surrender of the Confederacy at Appomattox on April 9, 1965, ending the Civil War, are believed to have “saved the country from five years of guerilla warfare.”

As for why Grant has risen in the ranks among presidential historians for his two-terms as president, Knepp said among other reasons, Grant is recognized as a civil rights president, who supported the 15th Amendment to the Constitution to “enhance, protect, and guarantee black male voting rights nationwide,” and beat back the first iteration of the KKK with the establishment of the Department of Justice in 1870.

He also established Yellowstone National Park, the first national park in the world.

But why was he so popular among the American populace at the time? Knepp in quoting American poet and essayist Walt Whitman, said Grant abided by the “American individuality common to us all.” And he showed that they, too, could accomplish great things from humble beginnings.

Whitman also said about Grant, that he was inevitable, “he always arrived; he was as invincible as a law,” Grant’s formation, and character, however, took shape over a lifetime of public service, beginning in the hotbed of abolitionist Ohio. Grant’s character traits, Knepp said included hard work, perseverance, resilience, common sense, devotion to cause, loyalty, and honesty.

Proud said the celebration was filled with truly inspiring speeches, but hoped it could be translated into stressing the importance of Grant, and sharing his history.

And importantly Proud said, to pass that sharing of history onto the next generation.

“Because history not shared is history lost. And so, it’s incumbent upon us, who are Grant supporters, to get the word out to everybody, and then to find the next generation, and make sure they know the importance of having someone like General/President Ulysses S. Grant born right here,” he said.