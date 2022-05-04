University of Mount Union students were acknowledged at the institution’s Senior Recognition and Honors Convocation.

Kaleb Detellem, of Batavia, OH was awarded the Gordon L. Wable Memorial Prize at the 2022 Mount Union Honors Convocation. This prize is awarded to a worthy physical education major who plans to enter the field of football coaching.

Each year, the convocation honors graduating seniors and underclass students who have excelled academically, displayed excellent leadership skills and shown dedication to the University and community through outstanding community service initiatives.