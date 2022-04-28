June Ann Dreher, 95 years old of Moscow, Ohio, passed away on April 23, 2022. Wife of the late: Glen T. Dreher. She is survived by her 4 children: Deanna (Fred) Tavel, Donna (Andy) Owens, David (Beverly) Dreher and Kim (Joe) Wehrle. 6 Grandchildren: Kelly, Jaime, Billie, Cari, Garrett and Natalie. 7 Great-Grandchildren: Utaw, Kora, Drew, Danica, Jacob, Tyler and Christian. 1 Late Brother: Shelby Switzer. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Longtime member of the Living Word Church, Bethel, Ohio.

A Celebration of life has been planned at the Living Word Church, 402 West Plane Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Graveside Services at the Felicity Cemetery, Light Street, Felicity, Ohio 45120, on, Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 N. Union Street, Felicity, Ohio, 45120.