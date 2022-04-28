Submitted by Mary Tucker, Assistant Middle School Principal/Student Services Coordinator.

On January 21, 2022, Bethel-Tate Middle School students participated in the “Coalition for a Drug-Free Clermont County”. This was a partnership with the Coalition for a Drug Free Clermont County. Students were given a pair of sunglasses with the saying “Drug Free Looks Like Me”. Students took pictures and published them on the Bethel-Tate Middle School Facebook with the hashtag: #NewYearDrugFreeMe. Pictures that received the most “likes” won tickets to the local movie theater.