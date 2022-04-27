The village of Felicity has placed an operating levy on the May 3 ballot.

The proposed renewal tax levy at 3.5 mills for five years is needed to continue to help pay for the village’s current expenses, according to Felicity Village Mayor Randy Myers.

The current levy brings in an estimate $10,000 to the village and helps pay for operating expenses, such as roads and streets maintenance.

The proposed renewal tax levy does not represent an increase in the village’s current tax levy, Myers explained.

Myers said he’s optimistic that voters in Felicity will approve the renewal levy.

He explained that if the proposed levy renewal were to get voted down, the village council would likely vote to put it on the November 2022 ballot.