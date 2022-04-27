Pediatric Associates of Mt. Carmel, Inc. will be distributing free bike helmets to children at a Put A Lid On It! event in recognition of Bike Helmet Safety Awareness Month this May.

Thanks to the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (Ohio AAP), “Put A Lid on It!” educates youth on the importance of bicycle safety and always wearing a helmet when riding a bike.

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 at Cottell Park in Deerfield Township, 5847 Irwin Simpson Rd. Up to 120 kids will be fitted to receive a free bike helmet, subject to proper sizing and availability. The family-friendly event will include education, including instructions on how to properly wear a helmet and giveaways.

“Fitting children throughout our communities with proper bike helmets can reduce the chance of injury and save lives,” said Dr. Christopher Peltier with Pediatric Associates of Mt. Carmel. “Pediatric Associates of Mt. Carmel is proud to support ‘Put A Lid On It!’ to help teach our kids the importance of bike safety.”

Ohio AAP reports that aside from automobiles, bicycles are tied to more childhood injuries than any other consumer product, including trampolines, ladders and swimming pools. Currently in Ohio, estimates indicate that just 10-20% of children wear bike helmets, yet more than 70 percent of children ages 5 to 14 ride a bicycle regularly. Helmet use can reduce the risk of head injury by 85 percent and severe brain injury by 88 percent.

About

The Put A Lid On It! program through the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (Ohio AAP) has distributed more than 75,000 bike helmets to Ohio’s children. To learn more about Bike Helmet Safety Awareness, visit the Put A Lid On It page at the Ohio AAP’s website at www.ohioaap.org/putalidonit.

To learn more about Pediatric Associates of Mt. Carmel, Inc. visit

www.pedsmtcarmel.com or follow updates on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/pedsmtcarmel.