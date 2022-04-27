Members of the newly formed Kiwanis Aktion Club of Clermont County have already completed two service projects by packing snack bags for Mercy Health hospital staff and partnering with United Way to complete an early childhood education project. Photo provided.

A new Kiwanis Aktion Club of Clermont County has been formed.

Aktion Club is a service club for adults with disabilities. The club has more than 12,000 members worldwide.

The new club was officially chartered on March 16, with a partnership between Kiwanis of East Fork Region and Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities, explained Kiwanis of East Fork Region Club President Ryshel Bowling.

She explained that the purpose of the Aktion Club is to allow service opportunities for members and to be part of a club where development has no disability. “We are thrilled to be able to sponsor this new club in partnership with Clermont County DD. As a service organization we believe that everyone has the ability and power to make a difference in their communities,” Bowling said.

Members have already completed two service projects by packing snack bags for Mercy Health hospital staff and partnering with United Way to complete an early childhood education project.

Members of Kiwanis Aktion Club of Clermont County and Kiwanis of East Fork Region celebrated the charter and beginning of the new club by holding a Charter Party on April 20 the Batavia Armory. Aktion Club of Clermont County will meet on the third Wednesday of every month.

East Fork Region member Karly Holcombe will serve as the advisor from the Kiwanis of East Fork Region and Lisa Davis, Angie Stanton, and Amber Ramsey will be advisors from Clermont DD.

Bowling shared that with 16 charter members, elected officers for the Kiwanis Aktion Club of Clermont County are:

– John Hicks, President.

– Austin Porter, Vice President.

– Scott Baker, Secretary.

– Jake Jackson, Treasurer.

The Clermont DD Advisors appointed Ethan Stuempfle as Reporter and Ellen Thompson as Webmaster.