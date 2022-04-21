Sure, it looks like all fun and games, but there’s a lot at stake – a grade.

Students in the New Richmond High School Marketing Class of Maryann Dalton are playing board games they developed and constructed with tools, supplies, and support that’s available in the school’s Makerspace.

Additionally, students had to create a marketing plan including a brochure, billboard and radio ads to promote their product.

At the end of the project, the class had the opportunity to play each of the games and then evaluate them.