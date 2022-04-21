Mark Nickell, 55, of Bethel, Ohio passed away on April 14, 2022.

Mark was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 3, 1966, to AC and Ann (nee Spencer) Nickell.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Oma (nee Lacey) Nickell, and Ceaser and Rettie (nee Lindon) Spencer.

Mark is survived by his parents; fiance, Yanci Vontz; son Mark Dylan Nickell; daughter, Sydnie Linn Nickell; step-sons, Chase and Justin Vontz; siblings, Joan Clifton (Marion Richard), Christopher Nickell (Melinda); Pappy of Elainah Rae Nickell; his loyal companion, Bo; and also numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family invited to gather at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel, on Monday, April 18th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM to celebrate the life of Mark. A service for Mark was then held on Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mark's name to Bethel American Legion Post 406, or Williamsburg American Legion Post 288.