While New Richmond Exempted Village School District students had the day off on Sept. 27, teachers and other district employees reported to the district’s main campus to participate in a professional development day focused on safety.

This was a first-of-its-kind experience for the district’s employees. We are very fortunate that the Board of Education designated one day for our staff to participate in comprehensive safety training, Superintendent Tracey Miller said.

“What we tried to do was provide all of our staff with a training day that would be relevant no matter what role they play in the district,” he said. “At the end of the day, a classroom teacher might have walked away with a different perspective than a bus driver, for example, but that is okay. We wanted everyone to have the same base training to start with.”

As part of the first district safety day, NREVSD staff participated in:

An active shooter drill.

Traumatic incident first aid training.

Street Smart Ohio session focused on current drug trends and slang.

And a session on how to identify sexual predators and grooming behaviors.

A safety training day was scheduled for last school year but was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

“We’re glad that we finally had the opportunity to offer this important professional development opportunity for all of our staff,” Mr. Miller said. “Preparation for the Safety Training Day involved a lot of work and the involvement of many. We express our gratitude to our staff members and local law enforcement and emergency medical workers who helped in the planning and presentations/drills. Thank you to Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce Township Police and Fire/EMS, Monroe Township Fire, and New Richmond Police and Fire/EMS for your supporting in planning and delivering this important training day.

“We look forward to next year’s Safety Training Day when we will expand on the lessons learned on Monday.”