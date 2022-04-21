Christine Troy, age 75, passed away on April 14, 2022. She was born on November 1, 1946 to the late Philip Cranfill and Myrtle Cranfill (nee Howell). Christine was the loving wife of Gregory S. Troy; devoted mother of Chester (Sue) Troy, Virginia (Dale) Fleming, and Martha (Clinton) Troy-Sanders; beloved grandmother of Jay Troy, Gregory A. Troy, Jesse Troy, Ashley Troy, Elijah Price, Tommy Troy, Marley Cunningham, and Brooklyn Fleming; cherished great-grandmother of Callie Troy and Elvis Troy; dear sister of Philip (Brenda) Cranfill, Dennis Cranfill, Phyllis (Lewis) Conover, Darlene (Tony) Bowling, the late Don (surviving Betty) Cranfill, and the late Marlene Cranfill; and step-sister of Roger (Jackie) Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. A memorial service for Christine will be held at a later date. Please visit www.MooreFamilyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.