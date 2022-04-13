For those who have become burdened by stress, anxiety, and depression, because of the feeling of helplessness to correct the current direction, safety, and values of our nation. There is one thing we all can do! “Pray”

There is tremendous power and peace in a faithful, righteous, and persistent prayer.

Peace and solace, read Matt. 11:28-29, Faith, Matt.: 17:20. Righteousness, Matt.: 5:6. Prayer, Luke 11:9-10. Persistence Luke 18: 1-8.

A Patriots Prayer

Our father which art in heaven, hallowed it be thy name. Thy kingdom come thy “will” be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil. Oh God, we ask that you expose the evil of treasonous greed and vain arrogance. The evil of socialistic corruption and incompetence. And for those who spew the lies of a traitor then cover their lies by sowing evil indifference, there must be a legal and financial consequence. We pray Oh God that you will bring truth and justice to victory and end this atheistic, socialistic and Marxist nonsense. For thine is the kingdom, the power, and the glory forever and ever. We ask these things in the name of your son Jesus.

The plan to restore America’s greatness is actually quite simple and recently proven. America first, sovereign borders, policies implemented by leadership not politically, morally, financially, or mentally compromised. Peace through strength in the world and our major cities. Energy independence along with independence from all things that could compromise our security and safety. Restore our founding principles and values to our education system K-12 and up. “Common Sense”, and most of all In God we trust.

A few words from Abe Lincoln spelled out about why socialism is such a roaring failure:

You cannot bring prosperity by discouraging thrift,

You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong,

You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich,

You cannot establish sound security on borrowed money.

You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than you make.

You cannot build character and courage by taking away man’s initiative and independence.

You cannot help someone permanently by doing for them what they can and should do for themselves.

Tom Howard

New Richmond