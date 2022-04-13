On April 7, 2022, Major League Baseball’s latest season began. The season started without any problems since there was no lockout. Despite the long season, most teams already have high hopes of making it to the World Series. Since baseball has begun, I’d like to share a story about Clifford Wesley Latimer (aka Tacks), a former major leaguer from Loveland, Ohio, who was born on November 30, 1877.

Latimer led a fascinating life. He went from playing baseball professionally to becoming a convicted killer sentenced to life in prison. However, his luck would change, as he would become a hero while in prison and receive a full pardon.

Latimer was a typical youngster in the early 1900s. He played baseball and hoped one day to become a professional baseball player. Latimer’s journey began at the Cincinnati Gymnasium Club. He played well enough to attract baseball scouts.

His debut came in 1895 with the Montgomery Grays. Although he played for several organizations during his semi-professional career, he made his major league debut as a catcher for the New York Giants. During his brief professional career, he played for five different teams between 1898 and 1902. He was even given an opportunity to play for the Cincinnati Reds on a trial basis. However, he turned the offer down. He had little success in the majors, batting a meager .221 in 27 games.

After his professional career ended, he played semi-pro baseball until 1908. A 13-year run (1895 – 1908) playing baseball isn’t anything to be ashamed of. After Latimer finished the 1908 season, he had to find a new career. His unsuccessful attempt to become the sheriff of Greene County, Ohio led him into law enforcement in 1920 or 1921. The Pennsylvania Railroad hired him as a detective in Xenia, Ohio.

Lieutenant Charles Mackrodt supervised him. They got along well until Mackrodt was fired. He believed Latimer was responsible for his termination, which led to animosity between the two men. On November 26, 1924, the two men got into a heated argument in an alley in Xenia. Latimer drew his .38 caliber revolver and shot his former friend four times. Mackrodt died immediately. Latimer was charged with first degree murder after turning himself in to law enforcement. Latimer pled not guilty and was held without a bond. On December 29, 1924, the trial began. The jury did not believe Latimer when he claimed self-defense. In January 1925, he received life in prison at the Ohio State Penitentiary.

During his incarceration, Latimer did not get into any trouble. He even coached the prison baseball team. Because he had been a professional ballplayer, his fellow inmates may have considered him as some sort of celebrity. Eventually, he was pardoned after an incident on April 21, 1930. A fire had broken out in the prison, killing over 300 inmates. A shotgun was given to Latimer, who helped bring order to the chaotic situation. On December 24, 1930, Governor Myers Cooper pardoned him for his bravery.

Latimer probably thought it was the best Christmas gift he had ever received. Sadly, he would only live six years after leaving prison. In 1936, he died of a heart attack at his home in Loveland. His legacy includes four children and a life that was both fascinating and full of adventure. If you would like to see his final resting place, you can visit Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford, Ohio, 687 US 50 Highway.

Marc is a longtime resident of Clermont County and an avid reader. Contact him through his website at www.themarcabe.com or through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Catchmykiller. Marc also has a podcast called Catch my Killer, where he interviews family members seeking justice for their murdered loved ones. You can listen at www.catchmykiller.com.