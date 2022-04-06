We, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, are hosting an upcoming Food for All mobile pantry for Clermont County residents in need of food on Friday, April 8. We are partnering with the local community and distributing food at St. Mary Catholic Church, 3398 SR 125 in Bethel. Food distribution is from 11am-1pm. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Drive-thru pantry until further notice. Please remain inside your vehicle.

Questions or willing to volunteer? Contact April Hoak, CCSWO Food for All Coordinator, at 513-672-3720.