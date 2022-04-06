Victim’s mother about Willhoff, he was ‘like a son to her’

Last week, The Sun reported on the sentencing of former Bethel-Tate High School coach related to sexual contact with a minor; this week, we take you inside the trial to hear from the victim herself, her mother, and an FBI agent, who testified about child grooming.

The five-day trial began on March 21, and concerned the first charges Willhoff, 42, faced. The trial was before acting Judge Alan Corbin, due to Common Pleas Judge Jerry McBride’s retirement last year.

Willhoff was first charged on July 16, 2020, with one felony count of gross sexual imposition, three felony counts of sexual battery, and six felony counts of unlawful conduct with a minor.

All the charges stemmed from repeated, ongoing incidents that occurred between 2002 and 2007. At the time of the incidents, the victim would’ve been between the ages of 11 and 16, and was a student-athlete at Bethel-Tate.

Willhoff was employed as a Bethel-Tate High School coach of girls soccer, girls track, girls basketball, and boys track during that time.

At trial, the State had 49,000 digital pages from Willhoff’s cell phone communications to present as evidence (they didn’t print all 49,000 pages). There were at least 1,839 text messages between Willhoff and the victim. The State also presented as evidence a phone call between the two.

Willhoff’s defense attorney was John O’Shea from a downtown Cincinnati law firm.

Representing the State were assistant county prosecutor Zachary Zipperer.

The first day of the trial concerned jury selection for the 12 jurors, with two alternates, as is typical of jury trials.

‘A wolf in sheep’s clothing’

The second day, March 22, both sides put forth opening statements.

Zipperer said Willhoff had “complete saturation and control” over the victim in the case.

“The defendant was a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He put on the front of a respectable man who was a deacon and volunteered at Landmark Baptist Church, a basketball, track and field, and soccer coach at Bethel-Tate Schools, and an honorable husband and father to those close to him, all the while behind closed doors, he was poisoning the mind, and putting a strangle hold on a 12-year-old girl …,” Zipperer said.

[Editor’s Note: In places where we use ellipses, that’s indicating a reference to the victim’s name, which we will not use in this report.]

There was a familial connection to the victim, and Zipperer said Willhoff also poisoned the minds of her family because they “had no idea” the extent Willhoff went to facilitate a “sexual relationship” with the victim.

The victim was able to come forward about 18 years after the incidents in question first started, by filing a report through the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on May 18, 2020.

On a controlled call — where the Sheriff’s office arranged a recorded phone call between the victim and Willhoff — the victim said to Willhoff, “I wouldn’t understand how a 23-year-old man could be attracted to a 12-year-old girl.”

Willhoff replied, “It was one of those taboo things.”

The rapes often occurred in the basement of the home Willhoff was living at with his wife and children.

He was then able to “foster the relationship,” as Zipperer said, through athletics and special attention at Bethel-Tate, which included direct coaching at the school, work-outs at home and in the gym, and was “with her nearly every single day of her life.”

She said due to his controlling behavior, she missed out on her childhood, her high school years, and even early adulthood.

When the victim came forward to her family about it in May 2020, they came up with a plan they thought was a way to safely intervene in the relationship by going to Reverend Brandon Little of the Landmark Baptist Church in Batavia, according to testimony from Detective Eric Goldsmith with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead, the controlled call outlines, at least according to Willhoff’s telling, that Little told Willhoff what he knew, and told him not to talk to the police.

Former track coach at Bethel Schools, Casey Smith, testified that he also observed interactions between the two, including “cuddling under blankets.”

Smith testified that he brought the incidents he witnessed to the attention of the principal and the athletic director at the time — in this 2002 to 2007 period — and received no response.

Stephanie Trammel, who was an adult supervisor with Landmark Baptist Church, testified that Willhoff and the victim were seen kissing each other at a table while on a ski trip to Perfect North Ski Slopes, hosted by the Church, in 2004.

Trammel testified that she told Little about what she saw, to which Little quoted back Scripture to her, and told her to “remember her place” in the Church.

For its opening, the defense acknowledged that there was an “affair” between the victim and Willhoff when they were both adults, and it was a “willing” one. Regarding the allegations specifically made about when the victim was a child, the defense said they don’t make any sense.

The defense said Willhoff’s actions were “very wrong” in a moral sense — “selfish does not even begin to describe it,” — but stated that is not the issue in question, or what Willhoff has been charged with.

‘Don’t look at me like some gross pervert’

After opening statements, the State started its case, first by bringing Goldsmith to the stand to testify.

Goldsmith’s focus as detective was the wide array of cases related to child abuse.

The testimony led to the playing of one of the phone calls between the victim and Willhoff on May 21, 2020.

“Hey, can you please be honest with me, …,” Willhoff stated.

“I haven’t told anybody,” the victim replied.

He also stated that he hadn’t done anything that would require an attorney.

“Like, I’m walking right now, and I can barely stand, I’m so scared. I don’t know what in the world is going on,” he said.

He pleaded with her to let him know ahead of time if she tells anyone, so he can say goodbye to his children.

“I’m gonna pay for my sins,” Willhoff said, when the victim asked him what he meant by, “I’m going to deserve what I get.”

He added, “I don’t care anymore, like dude, I deserve anything I get, if you wanna get me, get me, let’s go. What do you want? What do you want now? I’m done.”

The victim said when she was talking to her therapist and going back through their relationship when she 12 and 14, that it felt “icky and gross and not like love.”

“I wanted to marry you. I wanted to be with you,” Willhoff said. “It was never dirty or disgusting.”

And those “feelings” he had for her were still salient up until a few weeks before the victim went to the police.

“Don’t look at me like some gross pervert, because I swear to God I’m not,” Willhoff said.

Goldsmith then testified that, of course, he zeroed in on the age difference, of Willhoff being 23 when the victim would’ve been 12.

The victim testifies: Willhoff told her their relationship was ‘special’

Toward the end of the afternoon on the second day of trial, the victim, now 31, took the stand to begin her testimony.

She was on the stand for about two and a half hours.

Willhoff first came into her life through the familial connection when she was about five-years-old, and that their “shared interests” centered around sports and athletics.

The first encounter occurred when she was 12, and he 23, where he kissed her, she testified. He would try to play it off as if he was “sleeping” and didn’t realize what he had done.

At one family event soon thereafter, it escalated beyond trying to play it off as if he was sleeping, by “playing the ice cube game,” where he would transfer an ice cube from his mouth to hers.

That’s when Willhoff began telling her to not tell anyone, because “nobody would understand that their relationship was special,” she testified.

When she shared a cell phone with her sister, Willhoff and her established a “code” so he knew it was safe to text her. They communicated in this way daily.

She told her best friend at the time about the relationship.

The victim then testified about the ways in which Willhoff escalated the sexual contact. She would have been 12- and 13-years-old at the time, as that progression occurred. The first rape itself happened when she would have been 14-years-old and Willhoff 25-years-old.

All of these incidents occurred at his residence in Amelia.

In so laying it out this way, Zipperer was trying to demonstrate how Willhoff groomed the victim over a number of years.

She thought she was in love with him, because he told her he loved her, and that when she “graduated school, we would be together.”

While in middle school and high school, he also began coaching her, and working out with her. She testified that she never went on dates in high school because he wouldn’t allow her to. She testified that her social life was nonexistent in high school.

He would get into arguments with the victim over boys he thought she was interested in.

Controlling also occurred specific to the coaching, like Willhoff telling the victim another man couldn’t be her hurdles coach when she was doing track and field.

When these arguments happened, Willhoff would then follow-up with gifts, like a mixed CD, or wildflowers, or writing her a poem.

“He used to call me his flower, and he was my water, because flowers need water to live,” she said, crying on the stand.

Even after high school and into her college life, Willhoff continued to make her life “very difficult,” she said.

“I was petrified to make him mad at me,” she added.

He continued to be entangled in her life; when she started working at Miami Valley Christian Academy, he started working there, too.

When she began working at her current job, she had to provide him with a list of every male she worked with, so he could “look them up.” He was constantly texting and calling her.

The victim also testified about Little, and her family reaching out to him.

“They were hoping that him being a man of God, that he would help to mitigate the situation,” she said.

Willhoff, in text messages, she read aloud on the stand, tried to cast blame on her for the “choices” she made.

These text messages occurred in April and May 2020, just before the police report was filed.

“This has been a journey for me. Up until I met my fiancé …, I felt a lot of guilt for the relationship I had with him as an adult,” she said, discussing how she’s still working through it. “I now see it for what it is, in that, what happened to me as a child doesn’t just magically go away. I just couldn’t get away from him, and I couldn’t tell him, ‘No.’”

She said she knows the reason she was still with him as an adult was because of what he did to her as a child.

“Why, why did it you do it, Chad? I was only 12,” she texted him.

Chad replied, “You’ve told me 12 and 14, which one?”

“You have dug this grave,” she told Willhoff in another text message.

Defense cross-examines the victim

On day three of the trial, the victim returned to the stand for nearly two hours, this time for cross-examination from O’Shea.

O’Shea spent considerable time talking about the relationship between the victim’s fiancé and Willhoff, as well as the text messages between her and Willhoff in 2020.

The victim explained again how it’s been a journey to see what Willhoff did to her was sexual abuse of a child.

Part of O’Shea’s argument was to lay out how the victim tried to get Willhoff to incriminate himself through text messages and phone calls, and in particular, that it was the fiancé influencing that attempt.

The defense also pointed out that Willhoff, on a few occasions, denied the charges that he did anything to her when she was 12 or 14.

On redirect, Zipperer had the victim reiterate how many times sexual acts occurred when she was underage.

Later that afternoon, Tarah Cole was called as a State’s witness. She also went to Bethel-Tate High School.

Cole and the victim were best friends from fourth grade through high school. Cole is who knew about the Willhoff relationship in real time around seventh grade.

Her father, Greg, also testified as a volunteer coach at the time, as well as Smith, and the victim’s mother.

Victim’s mother takes the stand

The mother said her relationship Willhoff was like a son to her.

“I had five daughters and never had a son, and I loved him,” she said.

She thought the relationship he had with the victim prior to learning about it in May 2020 was that of a big brother.

“Chad was always there,” she said, regarding his relationship to the victim.

After the victim divulged to her mother what happened, Willhoff called her and said he messed up, that “23-year-olds do stupid things.” He then said if he got the parents forgiveness, he’d kill himself. He was also worried about them telling his wife.

He said he’d even pay for the victim’s counseling.

The mother testified that she didn’t agree to any of his demands, and further, that she was worried about the safety of him (since he threatened to kill himself), as well as her daughter and grandchildren living at the home with him. Her main priority was trying to find a way to separate him from the daughter and grandchildren, which is why the initial attempt was made through Little to mitigate the situation safely.

FBI agent details how a predator targets children

FBI Special Agent Dan O’Donnell, the unit chief with the Behavioral Analysis Unit, testified on the fourth day of the trial as an expert for the State to outline how sexual predators groom their child victims.

O’Donnell was not aware of the specifics of the case at hand, but was brought in by the State for his expert context.

He testified that there are five stages for grooming a victim: 1.) Identification of a child to target; 2.) Establishing a connection; 3.) Gathering more information; 4.) Filling needs and exploiting vulnerabilities; and 5.) Lowering inhibitions.

That process is for two primary purposes, O’Donnell said. First, to gain sexual activity with the particular child, and two, to help prevent exposure and/or disclosure of that sexual activity by other individuals.

He further explained that to identify a child target, the person looks at three factors: availability (accessibility to the victim, often through interactions as a trusted authority figure of some sort), vulnerability (which can both be tangible things, such as poverty, and intangible things, such as low self-esteem), and desirability (how desirable that child is to the would-be offender).

Something offenders do is try to mirror the interests of the victim, such an interest in sports. Flattery is also common, especially trying to elevate the child to adult status, noting how “mature” they seem.

As for lowering inhibitions, O’Donnell explained it as a progression toward more sexualized touching, often by making a game of it, similar to what was previously testified to about the ice cube game, or by wrestling with a child, as the victim also testified occurred when she was still a child.

By playing it as a game, it “normalizes” behavior that isn’t appropriate. And it also allows the offender a chance to gauge the reaction of the child and/or to play it off as the child misconstruing what happened.

The process of grooming does not stop there, though, O’Donnell said.

“It’s very common that sexual victims do not disclose sexual contact with an offender for a variety of reasons,” he said. “It’s also common for an offender to use threats or bribes to prevent children from disclosing after the sexual contact has been initiated. It’s common for offenders to blame victims. To utilize statements like, ‘You’re so beautiful, I couldn’t help myself.’”

He also said it’s common for victims to feel guilty about the sexual contact that took place. And some victims may not even realize what the sexual contact actually is until later on.

It’s also possible through the grooming process that the offender tries to isolate the victim from other trusted individuals.

Offenders will also manipulate the victim by feigning romantic notions, and casting the relationship as a mutual, caring one.

O’Donnell agreed with the State’s proposition that the grooming process, as it is, creates the possibility for the relationship to continue “indefinitely.”

Closing arguments, and a quick verdict

The fifth day of the trial were for the closing arguments by the State and the defense. Part of the closing is also a chance to specifically explain the charges in the indictment to the jury.

Each spoke for about 30 or so minutes, summing up their respective cases.

“Emily was always segregated from the rest of the group. She would be with the defendant, alone and isolated, and with the defendant at all times,” Zipperer said.

The defense’s argument was that there was no proof that this occurred for 18 years prior to April 2020, and that any part of the relationship occurred when the victim was an adult.

“The issue is not if, but when it started,” O’Shea said.

Final jury instructions were read by Corbin at 11:31 a.m. on March 25, with the jury exiting for deliberations to reach a verdict at 12:19 p.m.

By 4:42 p.m., just a little more than four hours later, the jury came back, having reached a verdict: Willhoff was guilty on all 10 counts.

Sentencing is set for April 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Additional charges set for a pretrial hearing

As previously mentioned in The Sun’s report last week, Willhoff is also facing charges in two other cases, which came about when the alleged victims saw the initial charges related to the first case, and came forward.

On Nov. 10, 2020, Willhoff was charged with five counts of felony gross sexual imposition, and one felony count of rape. The alleged offenses took place between 1994 and 1996, when Willhoff would have been between 15 and 17 years old. The victim was less than 13-years-old, according to the indictment.

A third slate of charges came down on Dec. 29, 2020: one felony charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three felony charges of sexual battery. The first two charges are from June 1, 2007, the third charge from Oct. 12, 2007, and the fourth charge from Jan. 1, 2008.

According to the indictment filed with Common Pleas Court, the alleged victim was 15 and 16, and also occurred while Willhoff was in his capacity as a Bethel-Tate soccer coach.

The State previously tried to consolidate all three cases, but was denied by McBride.

On March 30, both of those cases were set for a pre-trial hearing on April 13 before Judge Kevin Miles.