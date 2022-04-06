The Board is looking for innovative projects that will positively affect mental health and/or prevent addiction for any age group. A total up to $30,000, from the Board’s levy funds, is available for programs serving Clermont County residents. The maximum funding per project is $4,000. The grant period is July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. Any organized group in Clermont County – with the exception of the contract agencies of the Mental Health and Recovery Board – can apply for funding.

For more information, visit www.ccmhrb.org or contact Cindy Knoblauch at cknoblauch@ccmhrb.org or (513) 732-5400.

Upcoming meeting

Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board

Monthly Meeting (open to public)

Saturday, April 23, 2022 9:00am

Carter Center

4286 Wuebold Lane Cincinnati, OH 45245

(can also join by Zoom)

Please call (513) 732-5400 to register